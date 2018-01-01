The Luxury Couch for Real Life | Burrow

Your Cart
Your cart is currently empty
Free shipping on all orders!
Free shipping on all orders!
Furniture that's fit for life.Find yours
Meet Burrow.
We started with a thoughtful sofa, and wound up reinventing the entire furniture shopping experience. We didn't want to compromise between value and quality anymore, and if you take a look around, we think you'll come to the same conclusion.
FREE SHIPPING
Packed in regular-sized shipping boxes, your sofa arrives on your doorstep within a week of leaving the factory, totally free.
30 DAY TRIAL
You get 30 days to sit, nap, and whatever else you need to do to make sure your order is just right. If it's not, we'll take it back.
EASY FINANCING
With Affirm, you can get your perfect sofa now and pay for it over time — and we'll cover the first three months of interest.